How Kendrick High cheerleaders prepare for Friday night lights

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Kendrick High Cheerleaders work hard even before football season starts to make sure they’re ready to hype up fans and get their team pumped up to take the field for Friday night lights.

“During the summertime we work extremely hard with conditioning as far as running, stretching, doing jumping jacks and sit ups just to make sure we’re in shape and we look cheer ready,” said Head Coach Alexis Jones.

Coach Jones says the hardwork goes beyond just practicing four times a week.

The athletes attend cheer camps during the summer put on by the United Cheer Association, they go over sidelines, motions and crowd leading cheers.

Captain Shaquirah Long said it’s all a part of accomplishing their main goal.

“To get our team going to a victory we go over our crowd leading cheers to our crowd so they can get hyped for our team as well.”

In addition to this Coach Jones says academics for her athletes is the number one priority. The team has a mandatory study hall to help make sure their grades stay on track.

“And to get ready to cheer on the Cherokees at Kendrick High School they have their game day meal we stretch they get dressed and we get ready to ride the bus to Memorial Kinnett Stadium to cheer our team on,” said Coach Jones.