COLUMBUS (WRBL) – Wednesday afternoon, the best middle and high school football players gathered at the St. Luke Ministry Center in Columbus for the 16th SportsVisions Football Awards Luncheon. Area flag football teams were also honored during the festivities. Auburn Head Football Coach Hugh Freeze was the speaker for this year’s ceremony. You can watch Coach Freeze’s full interview with SportsVisions’ DJ Jones in the player above.
