COLUMBUS (WRBL) – With the announcement of the Atlanta Braves Double-A affiliate (currently in Mississippi) moving to Columbus’ Golden Park in 2025, the question has been brought up about the future of the Columbus Chatt-a-Hoots. The ‘Hoots have been at Golden Park for the last three years as members of the Sunbelt Baseball League. Ignite Sports COO Jeff Croop spoke with WRBL Sports Director Jack Patterson Tuesday evening about the future of the team and what’s next. You can watch that full interview in the video player above.