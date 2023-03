COLUMBUS (WRBL) – Ignite Sports, the owner of both the Columbus Chattahoots and River Dragons, unveiled a new local team for baseball fans in the Chattahoochee Valley. Introducing the Monsters, formerly of Oxford, Alabama. The Monsters will share Golden Park with the Chattahoots. Both teams will play in the Sunbelt Baseball league, having doubleheaders on Saturdays throughout the season.

