On June 10, Callaway’ High School’s offensive linemen Tate Johnson decided to sport navy blue and orange for the next three to four years.

Auburn University was among several other schools including Georgia Tech and Florida State University but Johnson decided to stay home and play in the Southeastern Conference.

So, what exactly is Auburn getting in this 6’4, 310 pound monster? News 3’s Shaquira Speaks met him on Callaway’s practice field to see what he’s all about.