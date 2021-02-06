Inaugural News 3 “Fur Bowl” Makes Super Bowl Picks

Over the past couple of weeks plenty of sports reporters and football experts have given their takes about who will win on Super Sunday. Will be Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or will Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs repeat as champions?

Here at the WRBL News 3 we decided to go a different route. We drafted some help from the Paws Humane Society to make our picks for Super Bowl 55. Welcome the contestants in the inaugural “News 3 Fur Bowl”. In this special event we set two bowls filled treats to see which team they would pick.

#1 Link – Link is a 31 pound, lovable dog that has an amazing vertical. He is a kind of weapon that either Brady or Mahomes would love to have in their offense. He decided to go with Tampa Bay to win it all.

#2 Martin – This black and white mixed breed weighs in at 66 pounds. He doesn’t like getting off the ground too much, but he does love his belly rubs. He’s built more like an offensive lineman or a tough fullback. He decided to go with the Buccaneers as well.

#3 Mango – Mango is a 43 pound gorgeous who is a combination of grace and power. She is a little ball of energy that would be a very versatile weapon, much like Kansas City’s Mecole Hardman. She broke the trend and went with Kansas City to win their second Lombardi Trophy

You can watch Super Bowl 55 on WRBL News 3 and kickoff is set for 6:30 PM Eastern.

If you’re interested about these dogs or just want to get in touch with the Columbus Paws Humane Society click this link: https://pawshumane.org/