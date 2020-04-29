WRBL Sports told you about the faith based movie in the works about former Greenville Head Football Coach Jeremy Williams. His wife Jennifer Williams told News 3 that this movie is the perfect way to share his story.
Recently, WRBL Sports also spoke with Steven Camp the executive producer for Coach Williams’ movie. Mr. Camp echoed Jennifer’s excitement for the project. He also said this kind of movie comes at a time when people need stories about perseverance and how faith can carry them through tough times.
While the movie is still in the very early stages of being made, Camp says he’s never seen this much support for project during his career.
“That’s never happened to me on a project that I’ve woked on before. Where as soon as you engage people they are flocking to leanr more, to tell us how much they love the family. How happy they are that we’re going to make this movie, and tell this story. The grass roots love for Jeremy and for this story is the most powerful that I’ve ever worked on in 15 years” said Camp.
Incredible Support Pours In For Jeremy Williams Movie
