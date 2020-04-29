Incredible Support Pours In For Jeremy Williams Movie

There are no live sports going on right now, that's when LaGrange College has stepped up. Parker Lancaster, a senior studying sports marketing, has organized an online NBA 2K Tournament. There's a $10 buy-in and some of the proceeds will help fund the Atlanta and Columbus Food Banks and will go towards helping first responders fighting against the Coronavirus.

These LaGrange students are used to working on big time sports events. In the past they've worked on evens like the Final Four, the Super Bowl and worked with professional sports teams like the Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United and NASCAR. Parker credits his professor, Dr. Preston James IV, for helping him create this tournament.