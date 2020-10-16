Indianapolis Colts say ‘several individuals’ have tested positive for the coronavirus

Sports

by: WXIN Web Team and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) – The Indianapolis Colts say several individuals within the organization have tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a statement released Friday morning, the team said it was in the process of confirming the positive tests. It was unclear if the tests involved players, coaches or front-office staff.

Meanwhile, the practice facility will be closed and the team will “work remotely while following NFL protocols.”

It’s not clear yet what this means for Sunday’s home game against the Bengals.

Here’s the team’s statement:

This morning, we were informed that several individuals within our organization have tested posted for COVID-19. The team is currently in the process of confirming those tests. In the meantime, the practice facility will be closed and the team will work remotely while following NFL protocols. We are in communication with the NFL and will have more information when available.

