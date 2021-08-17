Indoor Soccer arrives with the Columbus Rapids

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The Columbus Civic Center wil the home to a new indoor soccer franchise, the Columbus Rapids will kick off their inaugural season later this year. The Rapids will be part of the National Indoor Soccer League, or the NISL. Columbus will join the Memphis Americans, and the Fayetteville Fury as the NISL’s inaugural teams along with one more franchise to be announced later. Joshua Blair, a managing partner with the Columbus Rapids, believes this will boost the Fountain City’s reputation as a prime sports destination.

“Columbus would not only be not only as the sports capitol of Georgia, but potentially the sports capitol of the nation because of all the different teams that we have coming. Because there’s a lot more exciting things coming after this.” Joshua Blair, Columbus Rapids managing partner

The Rapids will field both a professional men’s and a professional women’s team. Matches will be hosted in a double header fashion, and fans who purchase a ticket will get to watch both games. For now, Columbus will have the only professional women’s team in the Chattahoochee Valley. That has a profound effect on local girls soccer coaches in the area.

“I’ll be completely honest, I was sitting over here and once they started to mention that I started tearing up. I’m very excited about a lot of the girls that I’ll get to coach have the opportunity now to play professionally. That’s really cool.” Kaytlan Casares, Smiths Station Soccer United Association coach

The Rapids will announce their head coach, and player tryouts at a later date. The NISL season plans to kick off in the last week of December.