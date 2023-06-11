COLUMBUS (WRBL) – Early Saturday morning at Shirley Winston Park in Columbus, young football players were already getting after it. That’s because the annual Isaiah Crowell youth Football Camp was in full swing. What makes the Crowell camp different, is that it is completely free to children. Crowell, who is a native of Columbus, was a standout at Carver High School and later played in the NFL.

We caught up with Isaiah Crowell, as well as other notable contributors to this event. You can see those interviews in the video player above.