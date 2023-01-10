Los Angeles, Ca. (WRBL) – The WRBL Sports Team has followed the #1 Georgia Bulldogs to Hollywood as they hunt for back-to-back College Football National Championships against the #3 TCU Horned Frogs.

During their time on the west coast WRBL Sports Director Jack Patterson caught up with a friend that he shared a viral moment with. ESPN’s Marty Smith and Jack talk about the upcoming 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship, the Dawgs mindset and how Kirby Smart has found yet another way to motivate his team to possibly repeat as National Champions.