Columbus, Ga. (WRBL) – A Columbus high school with a rich football history is Carver High. This Thursday a former Carver Tiger returned to his alma mater to speak with the current players.

Brenston Buckner is a the current defensive line coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars. While this is his first year with the Jaguars, it’s his 8th season as an assistant coach in the NFL. Before roaming the sidelines, Buckner played 12 seasons in the NFL. He grid iron skills were molded in the Chattahoochee Valley wearing the Carver colors.



Thursday morning he spoke with the current players about what it takes to chase down their goals in football and in life. Coach Buckner emphasized hard work, staying away from distractions, and the importance of being a good citizen on and off the field.



The former Carver Tiger wanted to deliver this message in person, because he wanted to show the current players that it’s possible to go from the “School On Da Hill” to the NFL.



“When I grew up professional football players I thought they were in Hollywood. I thought they were actors because I couldn’t touch them. It wasn’t until Nate Odomes came back and used to sit right here on this field and talk. I was like ‘Man, you play for the Buffalo Bills?’. I could touch him and he’s human. That’s the one thing I always took. I have to make it human for them. I have to let them know it is powerful. There is a chance you can do it if you believe,” said Buckner.



Coach Buckner also led some drills for the current players in the afternoon.