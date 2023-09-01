TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WHNT) — After an offseason of speculation, Nick Saban has reportedly decided on who to trot out at quarterback against Middle Tennessee State on Saturday.

According to ESPN’s Chris Low, Saban has selected Jalen Milroe as the Crimson Tide’s starting quarterback.

The announcement comes just over 24 hours before is slated to kick off the 2023 season and ends an offseason of uncertainty at the position for Tide fans.

At SEC Media Days in July, Saban compared the quarterback competition between Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson and Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner to a cake saying it wasn’t done yet.

For Tide fans, it appears that the cake has been baked and is ready, at least for now.

Milroe enters the season as a redshirt-sophomore and has backed up Heisman Trophy winner and no.1 overall draft pick Bryce Young the last two seasons.

For his career, Milroe has appeared in 12 total games passing for 338 yards, 6 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. Milroe, who is known as a dual-threat due to his running ability, has added 322 rushing yards and a touchdown over his career.

The Texas native was put into the Arkansas game after Bryce Young suffered a shoulder injury. In that game, he led the Crimson Tide the rest of the way securing a 49-26 victory over the Razorbacks. Milroe would go on to make his first career start against the Texas A&M the following week in a game that Alabama would win 24-20.

Coming out of high school, Milroe was rated as a four star prospect and the 14th best quarterback prospect in the country.