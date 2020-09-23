Jamie Fox Fondly Remembers Tommy Parks

Former Harris County head football coach Tommy Parks died on Tuesday due a heart attack. He was 48 years old. Coach parks spent over a decade on the sidelines and finally got Harris County to a Region Championship in 2012.

He was a tough coach that demanded excellence on the field. Once he got off the practice or game field Coach Parks was a man that loved to make people laugh. Current Head Coach Jamie Fox fondly remembers the man Coach Parks was on and off the field.

“When you were around Tommy away from the field you were going to laugh it was a given. You were going to laugh. He was fun. He played practical jokes and other coaches I mean the teachers at Harris County they loved him too. He was like a big kid but when he was on the field he was all business,” said Coach Fox.

Coach Fox is the leader of the Tigers program but he carries on valuable lesson he learned from Coach Parks. “He always said coaching your coaches. Your offensive coordinator or your defensive coordinator they coach the other coaches under them. We’ve got to help these coaches just get better themselves. We’ve got to show them how to do things. Coaching your coaches is what he used to say. Just holding every body to a certain standard to a certain level that you expect. That’s what Coach Parks did. He would let you know about it and ten minutes later we’re laughing and cutting up,” said Coach

