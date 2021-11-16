Jason Gibson steps down as Glenwood’s head football coach

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The Glenwood School is a powerhouse in multiple sports, and one of their signature programs the football team needs a new head coach. Jason Gibson, who was hired as the Gators head coach in 2016, submitted his resignation Tuesday afternoon. Coach Gibson helped mold the Gators into an AISA power, in the past 3 years the Gators have competed for two AISA State Championships. They’ve also been a regular in the AISA Class 3A Final Four during his time with the Gators.



In his resignation letter, Coach Gibson said that “he has other opportunities that he needed to pursue, and wanted to spend more time with his family.”



“You know we talked about how it’s such a great place to raise a family. It’s a great school to send your kids to. But I would drop my kids off in the morning and then I would spend all day coaching other kids. You know and I want to coach my kids. So that was a major factor,” said Gibson.



Coach Gibson does plan to stay in Columbus, and will continue his duties as the Columbus Lions Head Coach and also work with the Columbus Rapids. He reflected on his time on Glenwood’s campus and was so proud of how hard his players worked to make championships an expectation for the fanbase and the school.



“The expectations that we have set now, that anything less than of a State Championship regardless of the situation. Guys getting hurt or whatever excuse you want to use. Anything less than a championship is a failure. And we built those expectations. It hasn’t always been that way. So I’m proud of that,” said Gibson.

Glenwood Headmaster Frankie Mitchum released the following statement after Gibon’s resignation.