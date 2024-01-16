After a tough Eagles loss last night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Birds’ fans are waking up to another heartbreak.

According to reports by ESPN‘s Adam Schefter and NFL, Jason Kelce, informed his teammates last night that he is retiring.

Following the game last night, Kelce declined to speak to reporters but appeared emotional walking back to the locker room.

36-year-old Kelce spent the past 13 seasons years playing for the Philadelphia Eagles as a center.

The six-time All-Pro and future Hall of Famer has been hinting at his retirement since the end of the 2022 season following the Eagles’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57.

Kelce was drafted in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL draft out of Cincinnati.

Kelce is set to become a free agent in March meaning he could re-sign with the Eagles if he changes his mind.

In 2023, Kelce was named one of People’s Sexiest Men Alive and continues to gain popularity through his podcast, ‘New Heights’ with brother Travis Kelce who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jason Kelce has not made any public comments yet.

Stay with PHL17 for more on this developing story.