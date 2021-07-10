Jay Croop makes explosive baseball debut

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – Jay Croop was one of the faces of the Columbus River Dragons. On Friday night, Croop was able to wear the River Dragons uniform one more time but this time it was at Golden Park. The Chatt-A-Hoots changed their name for a game in their “Hockey Crossover Night”. In his first at-bat against the Gwinnett Astros the River Dragons player-coach struck out. He didn’t go down quietly though. Croop got in the face of the home plate umpire and the field umpire in a very intense and spirited conversation. While his time on the diamond was brief, the River Dragons forward loved his time with the baseball team.



“It was awesome I loved it. I wish my at bat went a little bit better, but it was great to be around the guys and be back in baseball for a night best time ever,” said Croop.



Croop also said the crowd in the Golden Park stands had a very simliar energy to the hockey fans that pack the Civic Center.



“It’s awesome I mean it’s similar to hockey the fan base. You know they’re live and they’re into it. It’s awesome,” said Croop.