COLUMBUS (WRBL) – The Shaw Raiders didn’t have to go far to land their new Head Football Coach. Johnny Garner was introduced as the Raiders’ new Head Coach on Thursday afternoon, in front of family, friends and his new football team. Garner inherits a team that qualified for the Class 4A Playoffs last season, in now-Athletic Director Blair Harrison’s lone season at the helm. Garner was a collegiate standout at Alabama State, and has been a part of the coaching staffs at both Northside and Carver in Columbus. Garner is also the stepson of legendary Shaw Head Coach Charles Flowers, who led the Raiders to the 2000 State Championship.

