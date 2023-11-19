COLUMBUS (WRBL) – The Jordan High School girls Wrestling team is no stranger to achievements. You may remember their second-place finish in the State Duals in 2022. That’s certainly a goal for later this year, but the team is already showing early success. Jordan played host to over twenty teams in the annual ‘Iron Maiden’ Tournament. This tournament is a girls-only tournament, and this year it was the Jordan Red Jackets taking home the first-place trophy. Congrats to Head Coach Russell Scott, and the Jordan Red Jackets!