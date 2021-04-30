Kendrick Cherokees Trio Sign College Scholarships

Columbus, GA – Three Kendrick Cherokees signed college scholarships in front of family, coaches and friends Thursday afternoon. Jakaria Grayson will continue to be a cheerleader at Miles College. For Grayson this was a choice to continue a family legacy in Fairfield, Alabama.



“My dad went to Miles College and also my sister goes so I just wanted to continue on the family tradition. It’s exciting and this new opportunity and a new adventure,” said Grayson.



Rodarius Bryant will start the college chapter of his basketball career at Morris College in South Carolina. Bryant said that choosing an HBCU education is a way for him to learn more about his culture.



“I feel like being at an HBCU I can learn more about my people and they showed the most interest in me. It seemed like they’re a caring community,” said Bryant.

Gabrielle Williams will continue her basketball career and Andrews College. For Williams the grind of being in the Kendrick Cherokees program is what pushed her to this level.



“It made me work harder and it made me more disciplined. Good my sisters and my mom had to drive all the way down here and I feel very grateful for them,” said Williams.