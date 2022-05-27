Phenix City, AL (WRBL) – The Central Red Devil baseball team made sure they would have a terrific summer by winning the school’s first ever State Baseball Championship. The Devils did it by beat the Hewitt-Trussville Huskies in two games. We caught up with the team and head coach AJ Kehoe this week as they experienced another reward, getting sized for that championship ring.



“I’m just excited for them, proud for them, just really did a terrific job in all aspects. We’ve got tremendous support school-wide, administratively, I’ve got great assistant coaches and great players. It’s just been a great time since we’ve been back,” said Kehoe.



Now the Devils actually started the championship series with a loss which quickly got the players total attention. All season it was situations like that which brought the team together during a season they’ll always remember.



“I will remember the relationships that we had together. I mean everyone on the team we’re basically best friends and just like we’re a family now,” said senior short stop Caleb Johnson.



“The bonds that we had as brothers, and how if someone wasn’t doing well, we always had another person to pick them up. And just played off each other’s energy,” said senior outfielder Bryce Sanders.



The Devils now hope that the 7A Title will spawn a legacy and serve as a spring board to more titles in years to come.

“They’ve absolutely left their legacy behind. They should be proud of that fact, and it’s just brought our whole program a little bit closer together,” said Kehoe.



Congratulations to our newest Kia AutoSport Athletes of the Week the Central Red Devils Baseball team.