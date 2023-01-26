Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The Columbus High Blue Devils are still hard at work as they train for the rest of the season. They did have to make some more room in their trophy case since they just won the 2023 Class AAA Team Dual Wrestling Championship by just one point.



“It felt amazing. It’s just a dream of mine ever since I started wrestling when I was five. I always wanted to win State Title. There’s no better group of people I would rather do it with than this team,” said sophomore Mason Persons.



One of the biggest motivating factors for this year’s championship run, was the disappointing finish last season where the Blue Devils finished in 3rd place.



“Throughout the summer like we all wanted to get another banner on the wall up there so we needed to come in better this year and win it. Instead of getting third,” said senior Johnathan McDaniel.



“It was about that hunger of not wanting to be third and wanting to improve. So we sought to improve each year. We had goals and sought to improve and the improvement was being State Champions this year,” said head coach Namu Keys.



The road to a GHSA State Championship didn’t come without speed bumps. The Blue Devils captured the GHSA’s biggest prize without some of their best talent on the mat.



“We went through some adversity over the weekend. One of our best wrestlers get hurt and then the team stepped up and filled that void once he couldn’t wrestle anymore,” said Keys.

“I mean it was low hopes. I mean we didn’t know if we could pull it off but just through the leadership throughout the team, I mean we all rallied together and somehow found a way to do it,” said Persons.



Along with their championship trophy these Blue Devils are proud to solidify their legacy.



“It means a lot because the sport is really under appreciated. You know we work hard to get the recognition we deserve and I’m glad that we can bring home a State Title,” said McDaniel.



Congratulations to our newest Kia AutoSport Athletes of the Week, the Columbus High Blue Devils Wrestling team.