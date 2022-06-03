Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The LaGrange College baseball team has been one of the best in division three for years. This season the Panthers put up an overall record of 47-7, and also won in the Regional and Super Regional rounds. Those victories punched their ticket to the Division III College World Series in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.



“We all know what’s at stake. But they’ve done a great job of just one game at a time. You know don’t put any more emphasis on this game than any of the other games throughout the season,” said head baseball coach David Kelton.



The baseball team’s exploits have drawn the attention of the student body, but the whole city of LaGrange as well. Students, school administrators and fans got together on Wednesday to send off the team to Iowa in a tremendous showing of support.



Earlier in May the team suffered a sudden tragedy as two players died in a car crash. Stephen Bartolotta and Jacob Brown are fondly remembered by the rest of the team, are the reason why the Panthers have continued with this season.

“When Brown and Bart passed away, probably some of the toughest moments this team has gone through. We sat down with Coach Kelton, we had a team meeting, he said, “It’s your choice, you want to play, would you rather just leave the season as it is?” We all thought about it, we were like, Brown and Bart would want to play,” said junior pitcher Baley Coleman.

“They’re here. They’re helping guide us. It’s almost like at times you can feel it a little bit,” said coach Kelton.

As the team gets ready to participate in their first ever College World Series, we’ll say good luck and congratulations to our newest Kia AutoSport Athletes of the Week.