Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Saturday, Georgia fans will meet a new Uga mascot when the Georgia Bulldogs play their G-Day Spring football game Saturday.

We decided it was only appropriate to have our own bulldog join us here in the studio. Meet Kirby, own by Martha and Allen Rolkey, who is a descendant from Uga VI. Kirby went viral back in 2019, after he snuck onto the field to play with Hairy Dawg at the Georgia vs. Notre Dame game. The Rolkey’s say that part of their reasoning for getting their own bulldogs come from their children being alumni of the university.

The new Uga mascot, Uga XI, is a 10-month-old English Bulldog who will be introduced at the scrimmage in Sanford Stadium. Boom will replace retiring Uga X, also known as Que, who leaves as the winningest mascot in program history.

Saturday’s G-Day is set for 4 o’clock. The ceremony with Uga XI takes place just before kickoff at 3:50PM.

