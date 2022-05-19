Oxford, AL (WRBL) – The Beulah softball team continues to become a regular contender in the AHSAA Class 3A State Tournament. The Lady Bobcats were in survival mode heading into Wednesday’s matchups.

In their first game against Plainview, it was a tight 1-1 game until the 7th inning. Beulah’s batter got the bases loaded, then Elizabeth Hancock lays down a text book squeeze bunt to get to give Beulah a 2-1 lead. The Lady Bobcats fortune only got better when a bad throw to 3rd base allowed 3 more runs to come home. That would be the difference and Beulah beat Plainview 5-1.

The Lady Bobcats luck would run out in their next match up against Mobile Christian. The Leopards and Lady Bobcats were tied 0-0 until the 6th inning. Mobile Christian scored on a wild pitch and a single to left field by Mackenzie Busby. Beulah season would end with a 2-0 loss to the Leopards.