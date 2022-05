LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Monday was a day 18 years in the making for LaGrange High School’s baseball program.

2004 was the last time the program appeared in the State Finals, and that year they won the title.

Now in 2022, the Grangers are back in the State Championship, by virtue of their 2-0 win over Cedartown, in which Caden Wood and Trevor Booton combined to no-hit the Bulldogs.

Catch the highlights and postgame in the video player above.