LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – After a week filled with heartbreak, the LaGrange College Panthers got to do some celebrating on Saturday. The 4th ranked Panthers defeated Centenary 14-9 in Game 3 of their best-of-five series, to earn the sweep and clinch the program’s first trip to the NCAA Division III Super Regionals.

Catch all of the highlights and postgame in the video player above!