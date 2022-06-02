LaGrange, Ga (WRBL) – The historic season for LaGrange College baseball has entered a new chapter as the Panthers are heading to the Division III College World Series. Wednesday morning that reality of going to Cedar Rapids really hit as the baseball team loaded up the buses outside of Williamson Stadium on campus.

The Panthers also made sure to take the jerseys and pictures of Stephen Bartolotta and Jacob Brown with them on the road trip to Iowa. These were the two players who died in car accident earlier in May. Head coach David Kelton was so excited to see the vision for this program come true, but he’s also so proud of what this team has overcome.



“I can’t begin to tell you how excited we are. When I took this program over 9 years ago I mean this was the vision, to be able to get to the College World Series. You know it’s taken 9 years but now we’re here and these guys deserve it,” said Kelton.



When Brown and Bartolotta passed away, Kelton asked the team if they wanted to stopped playing that season. The Panthers instead wanted to push on in order to honor their teammates.



“We all kind of thought about it and we were like, Brown and Bart would want to play. They would not want us to roll over and just pack it up. They would want us to go to the World Series because that’s what they wanted. Even though they’re not with us, even though they’re still with us, they’re going to get to go to the World Series as well,” said junior pitcher Baley Coleman.



LaGrange College’s first game will be against Trinity University from San Antonio, Texas. First pitch for that match up is set for Friday, June 3rd at 8:45 pm Eastern.