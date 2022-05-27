The LaGrange College Panthers are in uncharted territory for their program. The Panthers are playing in their first ever Super Regional in program history this weekend, when they host Chapman University. The Super Regional will be a best-of-three series with the winner advancing to the Division III College World Series in Cedar Rapids, Iowa in June. This LaGrange team is very confident in themselves to take care of business this weekend and continue making history.

“It’s been a long season. Every day, you know, we come to the field to work and it’s finally paid off. We finally hit hit that super regional, you know, winning the regional for the first time in school history. That was fun. We miss Brown and Bart. We really do. But now we know that they’re with us and they’re going to guide us through this journey,” said junior pitcher Bailey Coleman.

“I’m absolutely ecstatic. You know, we’ve been wanting to do this year after year and coming up short. It’s something that we’ve just been wanting every single year,” said senior outfielder Jack Layrisson.

“It feels really great. I mean, we’ve worked hard, you know, all the practices, you know, early morning weights and, you know, just the constant grind. You know, Coach Kelton always says it’s a grind. And a lot of people don’t understand that. And the fact that, you know, we, you know, pushed through and got to this point is it’s amazing,” said senior outfielder McKinley Erves.

Play in the LaGrange Super Regional between Chapman and LaGrange starts on Friday at 6pm at Williamson Stadium.