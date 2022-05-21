LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – After an emotional week surrounding the tragic deaths of two teammates, the 4th ranked LaGrange College Panthers returned to the diamond on Friday for their NCAA Division III Regional against Centenary. The Panthers took Game 1 of the best-of-five series with a 7-3 win, behind 8 innings from Baley Coleman and 3 hit games from Joe Ruth and Cael Chatham. LaGrange came back to win Game 2 9-7 after trailing by 3 on 2 different occasions. McKinley Erves’ double tied it in the top of the 9th, and Jack Layrisson’s 2 RBI double gave LaGrange the lead for good a couple of batters later.

LaGrange can advance to the Super Regionals with a win on Saturday. First pitch for Game 3 is set for Noon ET at Williamson Stadium in LaGrange.

You can watch highlights of Game 1 in the video player above.