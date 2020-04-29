LaGrange College Tips Off Online Tournament To Support COVID-19 Relief

There are no live sports going on right now, that’s when LaGrange College has stepped up. Parker Lancaster, a senior studying sports marketing, has organized an online NBA 2K Tournament. There’s a $10 buy-in and some of the proceeds will help fund the Atlanta and Columbus Food Banks and will go towards helping first responders fighting against the Coronavirus.



These LaGrange students are used to working on big time sports events. In the past they’ve worked on evens like the Final Four, the Super Bowl and worked with professional sports teams like the Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United and NASCAR. Parker credits his professor, Dr. Preston James IV, for helping him create this tournament.



“It’s awesome to see the community grown and come around to this event. Out of all the programs right now we’re the only one putting on an E-Sports tournament and that’s a testament to what he has done in the past 3-4 years working with us and teaching us how to be professionals. Not just to be fans of sports or individuals. But being a sports professional out there in the world,” said Lancaster.



The online tournament concluded on Thursday, April 29th but LaGragne College is still accepting donations for the food banks and the fight against COVID-19. Here’s a link

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lcsm-club-nba2k-esports-tournament-tickets-102102058004