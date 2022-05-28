LaGrange, Ga (WRBL) – The LaGrange College baseball team has battled through so much adversity and tragedy this season. Their biggest hurdle was somehow moving after the sudden deaths of two of their teammates Stephen Bartolotta and Jacob Brown in a car accident.

In their first ever Super Regional match up against Chapman University from Orange, California. In the series opener the Panthers jumped out to a 6-3 lead into the 9th inning. Chapman’s AJ Anzai had a big double that cleared the bases to tie game up at 6. In the bottom of the 10th inning LaGrange’s Rhett Mixon drew a clutch walk with the bases loaded. The Panthers go on to win 7-6.

“They don’t they don’t quit. I mean, Baley Coleman was unbelievable for us today, you know, just to be able to go set the tone. You know, they get to him a little bit early, but he was able to battle and continue and just really eat up a ton of innings for us and really save our bullpen for, you know, tomorrow,” said LaGrange head coach David Kelton.

Pitcher

“I had some nerves going on a little bit. I let my emotions get the best of me, honestly, in the first couple of innings. But I sat down with the coaching staff in the dugout and they kind of calmed me down and they said the moment is not too big for this team. And I really took that to heart and I just tried my best to put the ball in play for my defense. To make some plays, try to miss something, you know, try to move some bats. And it worked out in our favor,” said freshman pitcher Coleman.