ROME, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Grangers faced off with North Oconee for the Class 4A State Championship on Friday at Rome’s AdventHealth Stadium. The Titans won Game 1 3-2 on a walk-off Sacrifice Fly, and took Game 2 and the Championship 9-5.

Catch highlights in the video player above. Below, you can see the send-off for the Grangers as they made the trip to Rome Friday morning.