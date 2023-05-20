Lawrenceville (WRBL) – The Lagrange Grangers Baseball team made it all the way to the state championship for the second consecutive year. And, again they would have to face North Oconee to take the title home. After an exciting game two walk-off, the Grangers would have a chance to win it all. Unfortunately, North Oconee’s offense could not be stopped. The Grangers would fall 4 – 1 in the series finale. However, Head Coach Donnie Branch spoke positively on the season that Lagrange has had. He also spoke on the future to come.

You can see the highlights from this game, and hear postgame interviews in the video player above.