LAGRANGE AND LANETT (WRBL) – The LaGrange Grangers continued their fast start with a 67-55 win over North Clayton, to improve to 15-3 on the season. Across the state line, the Lanett Panthers won a thriller over arch rival LaFayette 64-62 in double overtime. The game represents the final regular season matchup between the two schools. Catch the highlights in the video player above.