LaGrange, Ga (WRBL) – It’s been 18 years since the LaGrange Grangers have played for a state championship. That will change on Friday, as the Grangers play North Oconee in Rome for the GHSA Class 4A State Championship. LaGrange has a legacy of bringing home championships as a school, and this group of Grangers is looking to knock off the top ranked Titans and cement their legacy in school history. One thing this team knows, is what it would mean to the LaGrange community to bring a state championship back home.

“It means so much. We’ve worked really hard this year, started last June. And so we just it just really mean a lot to us and our community. And we’re super thankful for our community,” said senior catcher Zack Thompson.

“Our community and our players and coaches are really excited. It would be huge. LaGrange High is a place where we win state championships and it’s been a while, so it would be awesome to be the group that brought one home. And, you know, that’s our goal. It’s like I say, we’ve had a great year regardless but to top it off, a state championship would be really, really special,” said LaGrange head baseball coach Donnie Branch.