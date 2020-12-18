 

LaGrange Mayor declares Friday, December 18 Callaway High School Cavaliers Day

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The City of LaGrange is dressing the city in red and black, after Mayor Jim Thornton declared Dec. 18 a public holiday.

The city is encouraging the community and businesses to cheer the Callaway High School Cavaliers on to victory for the semifinal rounds of the GHSA.

In a football game on Friday, Dec. 18 7:30 p.m. the Cavaliers will be facing Rabun County High School at Callaway Stadium.

According to a Callaway High School official, this is the 20th time the Cavaliers have made it to the State playoffs during their 25 years of existence.

