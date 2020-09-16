LaGrange unveils new athletic facility

It was a big day in LaGrange today as the Grangers cut the ribbon on their new 15 million dollar athletic facility. The building includes a two thousand seat gym, and indoor facility for football and soccer, plus a practice room for wrestling and cheerleading that can double as extended space for basketball and volleyball. LaGrange high principal Alton White says this will add to the legacy of LaGrange athletics.
We do have a long history of excellence, you’re correct. We’re hoping that this will build on that going for the future. While we certainly the folks who came before, and set that standard that high. This should be able to help this next generation come up to continue that standard of excellence.Alton White, LaGrange High Principal