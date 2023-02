MONTGOMERY (WRBL) – It was a busy day at the Cramton Bowl’s Multiplex in Montgomery, as three area teams looked to punch their ticket to Friday’s AISA State Championships.

Lakeside defeated Hooper Academy, while Glenwood defeated Fort Dale to advance to Friday’s games. Lee-Scott came up just short in their bid to play for a state title, falling to Clarke Prep.

You can watch highlights and postgame coverage in the video player above.