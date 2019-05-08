Lakeside Wins 1st AISA Baseball Title Since 2000 Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Montgomery, AL – The Lakeside Chiefs captured the AISA Baseball State Championship for the first time since 2000. The Chiefs completed a two game sweep of Autauga Generals. The Chiefs showed their grit in the opening game of the AISA Championship Series. Autauga got on the board first by scoring one run in the top of the 3rd inning. In the bottom half of the inning Jacari Richardson hit a routine ground ball to the short stop but the throw to first was wide, and Taylor Grover came home to tie the game up at 1-1. The game was deadlocked at 1-1 all the way until the 10th inning. Brandon Leroy stepped into the box with a man in scoring position, hits a ground ball through the infield and Christian Beasley decides to stay at third instead of run for home. Autauga strikes out the next Chiefs batter, but the catcher can’t hold on to the pitch and Beasley sprints home and scores the game winning run! Lakeside clinches the first victory 2-1 in 10 innings.

In game two the Chiefs bats didn’t take long to wake up. In the 5th inning Bowdy Wachs hit a line drive up the middle, Henry Reeves and Jacari Richardson sprint home to give Lakeside a 2-0 lead. Later in the inning, Austin Welsh hits a ball to the short stop but he runs over it and the left fielder couldn’t scoop up the live ball so Wachs springs all the way home to make it 3-0 Chiefs, and before the inning was over Lakeside led 4-0. Eventually the Chiefs climbed to the top of the AISA ranks taking down the Autauga Academy 8-0 in game two to claim the AISA Championship. These Chiefs now have a legacy they can carry on way after this game is over.

“I’ve won one in high school myself and I told them that people are going to remember you forever. I mean you’re going to be forever remembered around here. 30 years from now you’ll walk into the your home town and you’ll be remembered and that’s the nicest thing, best accolade you can give to a kid,” said head coach Scott Ates.

That big picture perspective will come in time for the 2019 Chiefs, but on that field Tuesday afternoon the players just enjoyed the moment.

“Once the umpire said out I just went crazy! I thought I was about to die under that dog pile but it’s still fun. It gives me goosebumps. I can’t really explain it, it’s crazy,” said MVP and Lakeside Chiefs Taylor Gover.

Junior pitcher Jayce James, who was the winning pitcher in game 1 of the championship series was still in awe as well.

“It’s great. It still hasn’t hit me completely yet. I’m proud of our guys and I’m proud of Coach Ates. He’s a really good coach. We’re going to have really big expectations next year. I think it’s a good thing. I’m going to tell you it’s a good thing,” said James



