Lakeside Wins 1st AISA Baseball Title Since 2000

Posted: May 08, 2019 12:43 PM EDT

Updated: May 08, 2019 01:08 PM EDT

Montgomery, AL The Lakeside Chiefs captured the AISA Baseball State Championship for the first time since 2000. The Chiefs completed a two game sweep of Autauga Generals. The Chiefs showed their grit in the opening game of the AISA Championship Series. Autauga got on the board first by scoring one run in the top of the 3rd inning. In the bottom half of the inning Jacari Richardson hit a routine ground ball to the short stop but the throw to first was wide, and Taylor Grover came home to tie the game up at 1-1. The game was deadlocked at 1-1 all the way until the 10th inning. Brandon Leroy stepped into the box with a man in scoring position, hits a ground ball through the infield and Christian Beasley decides to stay at third instead of run for home. Autauga strikes out the next Chiefs batter, but the catcher cant hold on to the pitch and Beasley sprints home and scores the game winning run! Lakeside clinches the first victory 2-1 in 10 innings.

            In game two the Chiefs bats didnt take long to wake up. In the 5th inning Bowdy Wachs hit a line drive up the middle, Henry Reeves and Jacari Richardson sprint home to give Lakeside a 2-0 lead. Later in the inning, Austin Welsh hits a ball to the short stop but he runs over it and the left fielder couldnt scoop up the live ball so Wachs springs all the way home to make it 3-0 Chiefs, and before the inning was over Lakeside led 4-0. Eventually the Chiefs climbed to the top of the AISA ranks taking down the Autauga Academy 8-0 in game two to claim the AISA Championship. These Chiefs now have a legacy they can carry on way after this game is over.

Ive won one in high school myself and I told them that people are going to remember you forever. I mean youre going to be forever remembered around here. 30 years from now youll walk into the your home town and youll be remembered and thats the nicest thing, best accolade you can give to a kid, said head coach Scott Ates.

            That big picture perspective will come in time for the 2019 Chiefs, but on that field Tuesday afternoon the players just enjoyed the moment.

Once the umpire said out I just went crazy! I thought I was about to die under that dog pile but its still fun. It gives me goosebumps. I cant really explain it, its crazy, said MVP and Lakeside Chiefs Taylor Gover.

Junior pitcher Jayce James, who was the winning pitcher in game 1 of the championship series was still in awe as well.

Its great. It still hasnt hit me completely yet. Im proud of our guys and Im proud of Coach Ates. Hes a really good coach. Were going to have really big expectations next year. I think its a good thing. Im going to tell you its a good thing, said James

 

