Lanett, AL (WRBL) – The Lanett High School football team has lost a beloved coach over the weekend. Marcus White, who just joined the Panthers staff this season, passed away on Sunday August. 28th.

While Coach White just joined the Panthers this season, he had a tremendous career in football.

He played for Auburn University and eventually played in the NFL with the Tennessee Titans. His coaching career took him to stops in Texas Tech, Tarleton State, Faulkner University and much more.

Panthers head football coach, Clifford Story, said Coach White had a tremendous impact on his players the short time he was with the team.



“I could not wrap my mind around what just happened. You know I was shocked. It was unbelievable. I mean we had just been together Friday and early Saturday morning. It was really tough. It was detrimental to myself, my staff and my team. He really got a lot out of those kids from the short time. From spring until currently they had improved so much. And I thought that I knew football, but the attention to detail and the things he taught on offensive line it blew my mind. He made learning so much easier for them,” said Coach Story.

Coach White is survived by his wife Jaunelle White and their four children.



Here are the following details for the Celebration of Life Ceremony for Coach White:

Visitation – Friday, September 9th

4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Small’s Mortuary & Cremation Services

950 S. Broad St. Mobile, AL 36603

Funeral – Saturday, September 10th

11:00 a.m.

Lighthouse Apostolic Holiness Church

9890 Tom Waller Road, Grand Bay, AL 36541