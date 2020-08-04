Lanett’s Quae Houston Passes Away

The Lanett Panther family has suffered a huge and untimely loss. Quae Houston, a member of the Panthers football and basketball teams, died over the weekend. Details surrounding Quae’s death haven’t been released just yet.

Quae was ready to take the next step in his football career at Faulkner University. He was very close to current Alabama Crimson Tide player and record setting Lanett quarterback Kristian Story. The family nicknamed him “the fourth Story” because he became so close to Kristian and his family.

We at WRBL sent our deepest condolences to the Houston family and the Lanett community.