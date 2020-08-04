Lanett’s Quae Houston Passes Away

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Lanett Panther family has suffered a huge and untimely loss. Quae Houston, a member of the Panthers football and basketball teams, died over the weekend. Details surrounding Quae’s death haven’t been released just yet.

Quae was ready to take the next step in his football career at Faulkner University. He was very close to current Alabama Crimson Tide player and record setting Lanett quarterback Kristian Story. The family nicknamed him “the fourth Story” because he became so close to Kristian and his family.

We at WRBL sent our deepest condolences to the Houston family and the Lanett community.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

93° / 72°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 93° 72°

Tuesday

94° / 72°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 94° 72°

Wednesday

94° / 72°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 94° 72°

Thursday

94° / 73°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 94° 73°

Friday

95° / 73°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 95° 73°

Saturday

95° / 74°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 95° 74°

Sunday

96° / 73°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 96° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

2 AM
Clear
10%
74°

73°

3 AM
Clear
10%
73°

74°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
74°

74°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
74°

73°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
73°

73°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
73°

74°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
74°

76°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
76°

78°

10 AM
Sunny
10%
78°

82°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
82°

85°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
85°

87°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
87°

90°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
90°

91°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
91°

92°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
92°

92°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
92°

90°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
90°

89°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
89°

88°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

84°

9 PM
Clear
0%
84°

82°

10 PM
Clear
0%
82°

80°

11 PM
Clear
10%
80°

79°

12 AM
Clear
10%
79°

78°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
78°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories