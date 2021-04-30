 

LAPD union asks NBA to investigate LeBron James

Sports

by: Talia Naquin/WJW,

Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES (WJW) – The Los Angeles Protective League has sent a letter to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, requesting a formal investigation into a tweet sent out by LeBron James.

After former officer Derek Chauvin was convicted in the death of George Floyd, a Columbus police officer shot and killed 16-year-old Ma’khia Bryant.

James posted a tweet with the officer’s picture and wrote, “You’re next #ACCOUNTABILITY.”

The Los Angeles Lakers star later deleted the tweet, saying it was being used to “create more hate.”

FOX News reported that Detective James McBride, a member of the Los Angeles Police Protective League Board of Directors, said the NBA should determine if James violated any league policies.

“LeBron James sent that tweet out to over fifty million followers to incite violence is basically what that tweet did,” McBride told Laura Ingraham on “The Ingraham Angle” this week.

“…No officer wants to take a life, but I’ll tell you one thing, that officer saved a life and he’s a hero,” McBride said.

The NBA has not responded.

LATEST RELEASES:

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP FOR THE LATEST UPDATES:

FOR WEATHER ALERTS:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Friday

80° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 80° 58°

Saturday

83° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 83° 61°

Sunday

85° / 66°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 85° 66°

Monday

82° / 71°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 61% 82° 71°

Tuesday

88° / 69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 88° 69°

Wednesday

78° / 63°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 65% 78° 63°

Thursday

79° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 79° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

80°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

80°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
80°

79°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
79°

76°

8 PM
Cloudy
0%
76°

72°

9 PM
Cloudy
0%
72°

70°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
70°

68°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
68°

67°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
67°

66°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
66°

64°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
64°

63°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
63°

62°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
62°

61°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
61°

60°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
60°

59°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
59°

61°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
61°

64°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

68°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

72°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
72°

75°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

77°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

79°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

80°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories