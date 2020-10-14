LeBron James gives daughter her own house for 6th birthday

The NBA’s LeBron James, recepient of Icon 360 Award and daughter Zhuri James attend Harlem’s Fashion Row during New York Fahion Week at Capitale on September 4, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (NEXSTAR) — It’s good to be the daughter of the NBA’s LeBron James.

The Los Angeles Lakers star gave his daughter, Zhuri, a house — that’s right, a house — for her 6th birthday.

“EARLY BDAY GIFT MY PRINCESS!!!!!” James says on a video posted on social media. “LOVE YOU BABY Z.” Zhuri turns 6 on Oct. 22.

The free-standing white house, built in the backyard of James’ mansion in the upscale Brentwood neighborhood, is a smaller version of his “big house.”

“This little girl has the nerve to have her own house,” James says on the video as he shows the back of his home then pans to his daughter’s house. “How your house look just like the big house, though?”

Inside Zhuri’s house is a kitchen and sitting room, complete with a purple couch and pink cushions and a black and white checkered floor.

Zhuri already appears to be quite the homeowner as she cleans a section of her floor where her father has just stepped, according to the video.

“Oh, my bad. I got your floor dirty?” James says, laughing.

Apparently, it’s a good place for distance learning.

“Are you doing school? Are you doing school from your crib,” James asks his daughter in the video.

Then he asks her if she’s taking a break.

“What you got, a little break from school right now?” James asks her. Zhuri nods, and he says, “That’s hilarious.”