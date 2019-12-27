LeBron James surprises Ohio State football team with brand new headphones before Fiesta Bowl

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Buckeyes will be jamming in style ahead of the Fiesta Bowl this weekend, and it’s all thanks to LeBron James.
He gave every player a pair of headphones from Beats by Dre. He also included a special motivational message on the box.
“Best of luck men! You guys are here for a reason so just enjoy the moment and make the most of it! Don’t settle for nothing less than greatness! O-H… #GOBUCKS!”
The team shared video of the gifts being presented to the players on Twitter.
You can hear them cheering as they hear who was behind the generous surprise.
