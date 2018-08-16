Athens, GA – The Georgia Bulldogs will have to find a new identity after losing stars like linebacker Roquan Smith on defense. One player UGA’s coaches are looking to is sophomore defensive back Richard LeCounte. LeCounte is a former 5-star recruit from Hinesville, Georgia and saw some time in his freshmen year. Head Coach Kirby Smart called LeCounte one of his favorite players to coach in past press conferences, but there are some tendencies he has to correct. LeCounte addressed the media and said he’s ready to accept the bigger role.
LeCounte Accepts Bigger Role On UGA Defense
by: Rex CastilloPosted: / Updated: