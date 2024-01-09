COLUMBUS (WRBL) – The Columbus Consolidated Government announced on Tuesday their plan to bring in the Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, who currently reside in Mississippi. You can see WRBL’s coverage of the announcement, as well as an interview with Mayor Skip Henderson by clicking here.

Atlanta Braves Hall of Fame pitching coach, Leo Mazzone spoke with WRBL’s Tyler Redmond about the benefit of having the team within state lines. Mazzone also stated that he believes a Braves minor league affiliated team will be successful in Columbus.

