Les Snead stays connected with Eufaula roots

Los Angeles, Ca (WRBL) – Eufaula, Alabama is over 2,000 miles away from the bright lights of Los Angeles, California. However that East Alabama town in the home of Rams General Manager Les Snead. Snead has held that position for 10 years now, and he’s known for making a lot of moves in the front office.



Snead has made 48 trades since 2012. That’s the 7th most in the NFL during that time period. This year Snead went all in on a championship when brought in quarterback Matt Stafford, linebacker Von Miller and signed wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.



While Snead has made his life on the west coast he fondly remembers his Alabama roots. In fact he loves sharing the success of his team with the Eufaula community since that’s the place that groomed him to the man he eventually became.



“You feel like you’re sharing it with people that you grew up with, or people who took time to parent you, coach you, teach you, administrate you, all of those things. Pastor you. Whatever that goes on. People have invested in your life. It’s a good time to sit back and share with everyone in that neck of the woods,” said Snead.