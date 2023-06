COLUMBUS (WRBL) – The Columbus Lions have been red hot to start the season, especially in their last three games. In those games, they have scored at least 58 points, and only given up 36 total in those games. Friday, they took on the Peach State Cats at the Columbus Civic Center, and defeated them 80-8 to improve to 5-0 on the season. You can watch the highlights in the video player above.