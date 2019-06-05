Lions Look To Bounce Back
Columbus, GA - The Columbus Lions are trying to bounce back after losing back-to-back games to the Carolina Cobras. Now Columbus has a 2-4 overall record and now the Lions have three consecutive road games. First up is a match up against the first place Jacksonville Sharks. The Lions have tough luck playing in Florida, because Columbus has never won on Jacksonville's home turf. Despite dealing with all these set-backs the Lions say there's no reason to panic.
